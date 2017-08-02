MBC’s Dwain Carter leaving Missouri, headed to Texas

JEFFERSON CITY – Dwain Carter – who has served as Missouri’s director of disaster relief (DR) for more than five years – is stepping down from his role and “following the call of God on my life” as he and his wife move to Texas.

Carter notified DR volunteers in an Aug. 2 email of the change, effective Aug. 15th.

“Thank you for all your support over the past 5 + years as I have served the best I could as the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) DR Director,” he wrote in the email. “We have had an amazing ministry together. I look forward to seeing great things and supporting MBC DR in the future.”

Tamara Parry – who has served with Carter at the MBC – will be the interim disaster relief director while the leadership of the MBC searches for a new volunteer mobilization/disaster relief state director.

David Wells, pastor of Sandy Baptist Church, Hillsboro and Ron Crow, pastor of First Baptist Church, Diamond, will remain as the MBC DR Associate State Directors and will work closely with Tamara during this search period, trainings and disaster events. Joe Banderman will continue to lead our college focused Disaster Relief Ministries and MBC DR logistics and support.