BREAKING: Missouri Senate passes major pro-life bill

JEFFERSON CITY – By a vote of 22-9, the Missouri Senate today (July 25) passed an earlier House version of one of the strongest pro-life pieces of legislation ever for the state.

An attempt to send a weaker version of a Senate bill approved earlier to a House/Senate conference committee failed and ultimately 22 Republicans united to pass the stronger version.

The new law will:

Expand regulations on abortion in multiple statutes. Improves the tracking of baby body parts from abortions to help prevent the selling and buying of babies for research. Expands the powers of the Attorney General to prosecute abortion clinic violations of the law. Overrules the action taken by the St. Louis City Council by protecting Pregnancy Resource Centers and faith communities from being forced to participate in abortions while also protecting their First Amendment rights.

A member of the governor’s staff said this afternoon that the bill would be sent to Gov. Eric Greitens tonight and he will sign it immediately. The bill becomes law 90 days after the governor signs it.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, sponsor of the Senate bill, deserves much credit and praise,” said Pathway Editor Don Hinkle, public policy advisor for the Missouri Baptist Convention, who attended the session and urged lawmakers to pass the stronger of the two bills.