Mo. Baptist Foundation cites 2017 class of Fellowship of Christian Stewards

JEFFERSON CITY – Each year, the Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) honors those who have been generous with their life and resources to benefit God’s kingdom. MBF established the Fellowship of Christian Stewards in 2001 as a way to present personal examples of whole-life Christian stewardship – talents, time and treasures. Nominations are taken in seven categories by pastors, ministry leaders and lay members. MBF trustees consider the nominations and choose those to be recognized. In addition to public recognition, each fellow is given a grant through MBF to support a ministry of the honoree’s choice.

The seven honorees are:

Joe Privott grew up in a North Carolina Baptist church where his first understanding of missions came through the Royal Ambassadors mission program. Today, he continues his love of missions through his participation and leadership to support the work of the Ukraine Baptist Theological Seminary in Lviv, Ukraine. After a successful career as an entrepreneur, Privott has translated what he has learned as a business leader into ways to serve the Lord through an organization he started called the Ukraine Partnership Foundation (UPF).

Janie Houf is an active member of Parkade Baptist Church, Columbia. Houf is very missions-minded. She served as a missionary in Japan for ten years through the International Mission Board. She currently serves on the church’s mission team and has participated with the church’s mission trips to the Ukraine. After a major event in her life, Houf took time to review her estate planning needs with the Missouri Baptist Foundation. As a result, she honors God with resources entrusted to her and her late husband, Tom, to support family and ministry.

Don and Jody Laramore are active members of Potosi Southern Baptist Church, Potosi. Don serves as a Sunday School teacher and deacon and is currently chairing the Pastor Search Committee. Jody is the church financial secretary, a women’s Bible study leader and helps to organize an area-wide women’s retreat. In addition to their active church membership, Don and Jody are generous supporters of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home where Don serves on the board of trustees.

David Pelletier served Hannibal-LaGrange University for nearly 30 years as professor of Christian Education and Vice President for Academic Administration. Pelletier played a role in the addition of the ADVANCE program, online program, dual enrollment programs and master’s degree programs. Before coming to HLGU, Pelletier served as a church planting mission pastor in Pennsylvania through North American Mission Board, as well as, a public school educator.

Cory Casey is the founder and director of Camp P82 (www.campp82ministries.com) in Rocky Mount, MO. The camp is based on Psalms 82:3-4 – “Provide Justice for the needy and the fatherless; uphold the rights of the oppressed and destitute. Rescue the poor and needy: save them from the hand of the wicked.” Camp P82 is designed and dedicated to providing children and youth who come from difficult circumstances an opportunity to hear about the life changing message of Jesus Christ. It is free of charge to campers and supported through personal, church and corporate donations. Camp P82 works in partnership with Sports Crusaders, a non-profit sports evangelism ministry. Cory is also the pastor of Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church, Lake Ozark.

Carmen Cowles is a nine-year-old member of the First Baptist Church, Troy. Carmen recorded a CD of Christmas music and sold it to church members, door-to-door in her neighborhood and long distance via her grandfather as he worked as a pipeline inspector in Florida. As a result of her service and efforts, Carmen raised over $1,400 she donated the proceeds through her church to the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Global Hunger Relief fund.

Austen Malley is an active member of First Baptist Church – California and has a passion for social justice ministry. In 2016, she raised awareness in FBC about numerous social injustices through an event she helped to organize called “Journey to Justice.” In addition to her social justice passion, Austen teaches a young adult Bible study class and is an active leader in her church’s youth ministry.