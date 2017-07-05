MBC, Riverview Baptist to host BGR dinner

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists have a unique opportunity to learn more about one of the hidden gems of the Southern Baptist Convention: Baptist Global Response (BGR).

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Riverview Baptist Church, Osage Beach, are hosting an informational dinner July 22 at the Baptist Building in Jefferson City. The featured speaker is BGR President Jeff Palmer, who is sharing the organization’s vision and strategy, as well as partnership opportunities for churches and individuals to provide disaster relief and community development assistance to those in need around the world.

BGR is a disaster relief and community development organization with a heart for helping people in desperate need, according to Palmer. BGR undergirds the work of Southern Baptists worldwide and partners with others who are like-minded.

“Baptist Global Response is rooted in the soil of Southern Baptist life and committed to helping Southern Baptists who care connect with people in need around the world,” says Palmer.

BGR and its partners respond to people with critical needs, whether those needs arise from chronic conditions – like extreme poverty, contaminated water, or endemic hunger – or acute crises such as natural disasters, personal traumas, or social upheaval.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees must register online at mobaptist.org/bgr, or by emailing MBC disaster relief specialist Dwain Carter at dcarter@mobaptist.org.