The Lord gives grace to ‘dye’ for

I doubt it’s any surprise that I’ve never been known for being low maintenance. Recently, though, I did at least shoot for being a little less of a budget drain. Like maybe a bit more “DIY” in a few areas. I confess, “do-it-yourself” is rather out of my wheelhouse. I’m a lot more comfortable as a “do-it-for-me” kind of gal. But I was willing to try.

I decided to focus on the hair budget. No, not giving up the color. I’d dye first (pa-dum-ching). I don’t think I’ll ever be so low maintenance that I’ll go color-less. But I thought surely I could color it myself. What could go wrong?

Oh my. Somehow, somewhere between the shake-this, the apply-that and the rinse-the-rest, I managed some sort of slinging spill—a gazillion splotches of hair color in all sizes and shapes, all over the carpet. And did I notice I’d done it so I could clean it right up? Oh no. I had to wait the half-hour it takes to become one with the carpet. Most. Expensive. Hair color. Ever.

I told my husband, head hanging and shame-faced, that I’d made a major accidental art project of our carpet. He answered, “That’s okay. It could’ve happened to me.”

Could’ve happened to him? What, when he colored his hair? He doesn’t have to color his hair. Also he doesn’t have hair. But I’ll tell you what he does have: grace. And lots of it.

I thought about just adding some more dye splotches on the rest of the bathroom carpet. Because…leopard print! And though I still may put that DIY leopard rug idea on Pinterest, I decided against DIY-ing mine because, while my husband is full of grace, I don’t think he’s really much of a leopard-print-carpet-in-the-master-bath kind of guy. It’s good to know the grace is there if I need it though.

My hubby is full of grace because he’s so full of Jesus. I so love how he demonstrates the grace of God.

It’s amazing to me that despite how messy my life gets—whatever stains I may slop and in whatever direction—God’s grace is there. Unchanging. Steady. Always enough.

It’s God’s grace that saves us. Paul says in Ephesians 2:8, “For you are saved by grace through faith, and this is not from yourselves; it is God’s gift,” (HCSB).

And it’s God’s grace that sustains us. When Paul was experiencing pain, the Lord told him, “My grace is sufficient for you,” (2 Corinthians 12:9, HCSB). For every difficulty we face, His oh-so-sufficient grace is waiting. It’s the kind of grace that holds us up when circumstances threaten to flatten us and life seems all too difficult. In every one of those circumstances, by His grace, He offers us absolutely everything we really need.

His grace is sufficient to save, sufficient to comfort, and sufficient to grow us into the faithful followers of Christ we long to be. And when we think we’ve seen all the grace there is, guess what. There’s more! Grace after grace. “Indeed, we have all received grace after grace from His fullness,” (John 1:16, HCSB).

Thank You, Lord, for your grace that cleans my every splotchy life-mess. And thank You for the “more” grace You give even after that.

Color me grateful. All the way to the roots.