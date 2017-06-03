Register now for MBC Golf Tourney

HARTSBURG – The Missouri Baptist Convention is hosting its 9th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament Sept. 22 at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg.

The four-man scramble is limited to 20 teams. Cost is $65 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, carts, driving range, lunch and dinner, gift bags and the opportunity to win door prizes.

Three teams in each of three flights will win prizes. All players have an opportunity to win prizes for a hole in one on the course’s par-3 holes, including a new car for a hole in one on the 12th green.

While teams typically represent Missouri Baptist churches, participation is open and provides an opportunity for Christian fellowship and evangelism, according to tournament organizer Gene Foster.

Players may register online at www.mobaptist.org/golf. Registration closes Sept. 15.

“We had great fun and fellowship over the past eight years, and we look forward to another opportunity this year to meet new people, fellowship, and play one of Missouri’s premier golf courses,” said Foster.