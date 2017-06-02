Young ladies serve through Acteens

JEFFERSON CITY – Mission-minded young ladies have an opportunity to expound upon leadership opportunities offered through the WMU Acteens program. Most recently, two Acteens played a leadership role at Missions Celebration 2017, the Missouri WMU annual meeting. Up to three active Acteens are chosen each year to serve on the Missouri Acteen Council. Shannon Catron and Kayla Moore, each from Durham Baptist Church in the Mt.Salem/Wyaconda Association, have been chosen for the 2017-18 year. They began the year by serving as pages at the April Missions Celebration at FBC, Lebanon.

Shannon Catron is 14, and in the 9th grade. She became a Christian during a GA Retreat when she was in fourth grade. Shannon says she realized going to church didn’t make her a Christian. She has completed two Missions Quest levels and is working on the third with her Acteen group. It is important to Shannon to be part of a program, like Acteen Council, so she can better serve God. She wants to meet new people who share the same love for God. She is involved in her youth group, thoroughly enjoys Acteens, and takes her turn tending toddlers in the church nursery. Shannon participates in the school choir and takes business classes.

Kayla Moore is 13, and in the 8th grade. She grew up in a Christian family, always going to church. Her grandmother passed away when Kayla was around 8 years old. This made her think about dying, hell, and heaven. She knew that she needed to repent and give her life to God. Kayla talked to her mom, prayed with her, and knew at that moment she was part of God’s family. Kayla believes it will be interesting to meet girls from other Acteen groups and to help plan events as part of Acteen Council. She is active in Acteens and her youth group and takes her turn in the church nursery. Kayla is talented in art and music, participating in the school choir and art classes.

These girls will have opportunity to serve in leadership roles at the Emerging Leader Summit and other missions events throughout the year. They are excited about working with a planning team on the next PURSUIT, a missions event for teen girls.

If your Acteens are interested in serving through the Acteen Council, contact Teri Broeker via www.mobaptist.org/wmu .