Mo. Baptists named as tellers, credentials committee members

PHOENIX – Southern Baptist Convention President Steve Gaines has announced appointees to the 2017 Credentials Committee and has named tellers for the SBC 2017 annual meeting here, June 13-14.

Brandon Park, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Raytown, was named as chair of tellers. Additionally, Brian Jump, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Clever, was named as a teller.

One Missourian – Charles Smith, a vice president at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City – has been appointed to the Credentials Committee.