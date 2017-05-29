Corticelli’s Asbury receives award

RUSSELLVILLE – Corticelli Baptist Church in Russellville was proud to award Brady Asbury with the AWANA Citation Award, Sunday night, April 30. This is the highest award that can be earned in the AWANA ministry which is committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.

A teenager earning the Citation Award must be a graduating senior. In completing the award requirements, the achiever will have memorized 836 verses, read the entire Bible and completed the 10 third- through 12th-grade handbooks and manuals. Corticelli began the program 13 years ago & Asbury was in the first class as a kindergartner. He is graduating in May from the Eldon High School.

Pastor Rick Seaton commented that in addition to serving faithfully in his church, Brady is preparing this summer for his 3rd “Sports Crusader” mission trip to Merida, Mexico. He is an impressive young man, and we are very proud of him.” says Seaton.