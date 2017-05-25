Missouri Baptists nominated to EC, entity trustee boards

NASHVILLE (BP) – Missouri Baptists are among those nominated by the 2017 SBC Committee on Nominations on the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee, and as trustees for the International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, LifeWay Christian Resources, GuideStone Financial Resources, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Nominees will serve if elected by the messengers to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, June 13-14 in Phoenix.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (82 members): 27 nominations considered – 16 new members, 11 renominations.

Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Monte L. Shinkle, pastor, Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., replacing Jeff L. Paul, Kansas City, Mo.

GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (45 trustees): 10 nominations considered – seven new trustees, three renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include John P. Wenberg, layperson and member of Garden Baptist Church, Overland, Mo., replacing Gerald R. Davidson, Arnold, Mo.

INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (78 trustees): 20 nominations considered – 10 new trustees, 10 renominations.

Nominated for a second term is F. Matthew “Matt” Taylor, Lebanon, Mo.

NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (54 trustees): 14 nominations considered – 10 new trustees, 4 renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Ron L. Crow, pastor, First Baptist Church, Diamond, Mo., replacing Brent L. Campbell, Troy, Mo.

LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (53 trustees): 12 nominations considered – five new trustees, seven renominations.

Nominated for a second term is Darron L. Edwards, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.

MIDWESTERN SEMINARY (35 trustees): Nine nominations considered – four new trustees, five renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2022 include Jacob McMillian, pastor, Journey Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Mo., replacing William H. “Hosea” Bilyeu, Springfield, Mo., who declined to serve a second term.

Nominated for a term to expire in 2021 is Chad McDonald, pastor, Lenexa Baptist Church, Lenexa, Kan., replacing Margaret N. Opara, Wichita, Kan., who resigned.

ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): Nine nominations considered – five new trustees, four renominations.

Nominees with terms to expire in 2021 replacing trustees ineligible for re-election include Jonathan R. Whitehead, layperson and member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, Mo.