Two Mo. Baptists named to Committee on Committees

PHOENIX (BP) – Appointments to the Southern Baptist Convention’s Committee on Committees have been announced by SBC President Steve Gaines, pastor of Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn. Gaines appointed two committee members from Missouri: Mike Whitehead, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit; and Ted Middleton, First Baptist Church, Lewistown.

The Committee on Committees will assemble in Phoenix just prior to the SBC’s June 13-14 annual meeting to nominate members of the Committee on Nominations who, in 2018, will nominate trustees for the boards of SBC entities.

The Committee on Committees has 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on boards of SBC entities.

Gaines has named Randy Davis, president & executive director of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board in Brentwood, to serve as chairman of this year’s Committee on Committees.