SBC Pastors’ Conference 2017 schedule released

PHOENIX (BP) – This year’s Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference will center on the theme “above every name” and focus on an exposition of Philippians by pastors of Southern Baptist churches with average attendance of approximately 500 or less.
Pastors’ Conference President Dave Miller’s advice to prospective attendees is to “read and look through the book of Philippians” in advance because the meeting “is all about the text” of Scripture.
Miller and his fellow officers — vice president Paul Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Chandler, Ariz., and treasurer Toby Frost, pastor of South Main Street Baptist Church in Greenwood, S.C. – hope pastors from congregations of all sizes will draw encouragement from one another at the conference.
Below is a list of pertinent information on the Pastors’ Conference followed by a schedule of speakers.
Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference 2017
Date: June 11-12, 2017
Location: Phoenix Convention Center
Theme: “Above Every Name”
President: Dave Miller, pastor, Southern Hills Baptist Church, Sioux City, Iowa
Admittance: Free and Open to the Public – no registration required
Website: sbcpc.net
SUNDAY, JUNE 11, 6 P.M.
Philippians 1:1-11 – David Choi, pastor, Church of the Beloved, Chicago
Philippians 1:12-26 – John Onwuchekwa, pastor, Cornerstone Church, Atlanta
Philippians 1:27-30 – Chris Davis, pastor, Groveton Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.
Testimony – Fred Luter, pastor, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans
MONDAY, JUNE 12, 9 A.M.
Philippians 2:1-4 – Jimmy Meek, pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church, El Dorado, Ark.
Philippians 2:5-11 – Nathan Rose, pastor, Liberty (Mo.) Baptist Church
Philippians 2:12-18 – Ryan Rice, pastor, Life Church, New Orleans
Testimony – J.D. Greear, pastor, The Summit Church, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
MONDAY, JUNE 12, 1:30 P.M.
Philippians 2:19-30 – Jamar Andrews, pastor, Word Baptist Church, Jonesboro, Ark.
Philippians 3:1-11 – Jose Abella, pastor, Providence Road Baptist Church, Miami
Philippians 3:12-16 – Spencer Plumlee, pastor, Riverview Baptist Church, Osage Beach, Mo.
Testimony – Johnny Hunt, pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga.
MONDAY, JUNE 12, 6 P.M.
Philippians 3:17-21 – Michael Allen, pastor, Uptown Baptist Church, Chicago
Philippians 4:1-9 – Bart Barber, pastor, First Baptist Church, Farmersville, Texas
Philippians 4:10-23 – Shane Hall, pastor, First Southern Baptist Church, Oklahoma City
Testimony – Steve Gaines, pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.