MBTS’ Duesing appointed to Resolutions Committee

PHOENIX (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention President Steve Gaines has named the members of the Committee on Resolutions for the June 13-14 SBC annual meeting in Phoenix. One Missourian was named to the committee: Jason Duesing, provost and associate professor of historical theology, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City; member, Antioch Bible Baptist Church, Gladstone.

Barrett Duke of Montana was named chairman of the SBC Committee on Resolutions by SBC President Steve Gaines.

Gaines, pastor of Memphis-area Bellevue Baptist Church, appointed the committee in keeping with the provision in SBC Bylaw 20 that its members be named 75 days prior to the start of the annual meeting.

Gaines named Barrett Duke of Montana as committee chairman. Duke is the newly elected executive director of the Montana Southern Baptist Convention and a member of Weems Creek Baptist Church in Annapolis, Md.

The other committee members, in alphabetical order, are:

Ken Alford, pastor, Crossroads Baptist Church, Valdosta, Ga.

Felix Cabrera, co-founder, Hispanic Baptist Pastors Alliance; pastor, Iglesia Bautista Central, Oklahoma City, a mission of Oklahoma City’s Quail Springs Baptist Church.

Linda Cooper, national president of Woman’s Missionary Union; member, Forest Park Baptist Church, Bowling Green, Ky.

David Leavell, pastor, First Baptist Church, Millington, Tenn.

Matthew McKellar, associate professor of preaching, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas; member, First Baptist Church, Dallas.

Jeffrey Riley, professor of ethics, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans; member, Edgewater Baptist Church, New Orleans.

Rolland Slade, pastor, Meridian Southern Baptist Church, El Cajon, Calif.

James Smith, vice president of communications, National Religious Broadcasters, Washington, D.C.; member, Covenant Community Church, Fredericksburg, Va.

The committee’s composition, according to Bylaw 20, must include at least two members who served the previous year, with Cooper, Duesing, Slade and Smith meeting this requirement. Bylaw 20 also stipulates that the committee include at least three SBC Executive Committee members. This year they are Alford, Cooper and Slade.

The procedure for submitting resolutions is as follows according to Bylaw 20: