Foundation begins search for president

JEFFERSON CITY – After more than six months back in the Missouri Baptists Convention fold, the Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) is ready to find its next president.

The MBF Board voted April 28 on a four-man search committee from its board. They are Larry Shoaf, chairman of the executive committee; Jay Hughes, a staff member at Second Baptist Church, Springfield, and former controller for the MBC, first vice chairman of the executive committee; and Rob Hawkins, second vice chairman of the executive committee.

John Yeats, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention, will serve as an ex-officio (non-voting) member of the committee.

Hughes told The Pathway the committee will be accepting resumes through July 1, then begin interviews.

“We want to do our due diligence and have this be as open a process as it can be,” Hughes said, noting that the committee had already received some resumes.

Though the MBF has been led by its interim president, Steven Mathis, it has been without a permanent president since June 2015. The board will next meet Aug. 17-18, and again Dec. 7-8.