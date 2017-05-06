HLGU to offer degree program in Jefferson City

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University is honored to announce it will be offering its ADVANCE Adult Degree Completion Program in Jefferson City starting this fall.

The university will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:00 pm.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Missouri Baptist Convention building in Jefferson City.

HLGU will be offering a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Applied Science, in business management, criminal justice, and Christian ministry.

“Our ADVANCE Program has been offered at our Hannibal campus for over 22 years and at our other two satellite campuses in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff for over 14 years. What makes our program so attractive is the competitive pricing and the fact students can complete their degree in as little as 20-21 months,” stated Marc Hurt, ADVANCE Program director.

Prospective students are asked to bring a copy of their transcripts, DOC, and Police Academy documents (if applicable) with them to the informational meeting. “Having these documents with them at the informational meeting will allow us to give them a written degree completion plan. This plan will identify all transfer credit hours and advise on a path to degree completion,” stated Hurt.

The HLGU ADVANCE Program allows working adults to attend class one night a week and complete one subject at a time over a five-week period. With an associate’s degree or its equivalent, applicants have the opportunity to complete their degree in as little as 20-21 months. Students stay with the same group of adult learners, their cohort, throughout their degree program.

Corporal Jonathan Borgmyer, a 2013 ADVANCE Program graduate had this to say about the program, “The HLGU ADVANCE Program was a crucial part in earning my degree. I do not know how I would have accomplished it through traditional courses due to my already hectic and inflexible work schedule. Now I have the knowledge and added confidence to thrive in a difficult, demanding field.”

For more information about HLGU’s ADVANCE Program, visit hlg.edu/advance, or contact Darcia Miller, associate director of ADVANCE Program, at 573-629-3186, or via email at DMiller@hlg.edu, or Darla Power, ADVANCE Program office manager, at 573-629-3185, or via email at DPower@hlg.edu.