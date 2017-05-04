27 counties touched by MBC’s ‘Pray Across Missouri’ events

JEFFERSON CITY – Driving in a silver minivan emblazoned with the phrase, “Pray Across Missouri,” Missouri Baptist Convention staff missionaries have visited 27 counties so far in an initiative highlighting the need for prayer across the state. In 2017 and 2018, they will ultimately make stops to pray at the county courthouses in each of Missouri’s 114 counties.

“Excitement is building as we make our way across Missouri praying with church leaders and county elected leaders,” Spencer Hutson, liaison for the MBC’s executive office, said. “We have seen crowds of 55-60 people on the courthouse lawn at 8 on a cool March morning and a great reception from county officials everywhere we have been. We have met many who were glad we were there to pray for them and their county.”

According to reports, nearly 600 people have attended “Pray Across Missouri” events in the 27 counties already visited this year. And more opportunities for Missouri Baptists to pray for their counties and for the state will occur, May 15 – 18, in Texas County, Shannon County, Oregon County, Howell County, Ozark County, Douglas County, Wright County, Webster County, Greene County, Christian County, Taney County, Stone County and Barry County.

Some prayer events earlier in May have been rescheduled to the fall due to conflicts with widespread participation in the National Day of Prayer. After May 15-18, “Pray Across Missouri” will resume in September and October.

Pray Across Missouri Updated Schedule

May 15, 2017

8:00 a.m. – Texas County; Justice Center 519 N. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. 65483

10:30 a.m. – Shannon County; 18529 Main Street, Eminence, Mo. 65466

1:30 p.m. – Oregon County, 1 Court Sq., Alton, MO 65606

3:30 p.m. – Howell County, 35 Court Square West Plains, MO 65775

May 16, 2017

8:00 a.m. – Ozark County, 1 Courthouse Square, Gainesville, MO 65655

10:30 a.m. – Douglas County 203 Se 2nd Ave. Ava, MO 65608

1:30 p.m. – Wright County Courthouse, Hartville, MO 65667

3:30 p.m. – Webster County, 101 S. Crittenden St. Marshfield, MO 65706

May 17, 2017

8:00 a.m. – Greene County, 940 N. Boonville Ave. Springfield, MO 65802

10:30 a.m. – Christian County, 100W. Church Ozark, MO 65721

1:30 p.m. – Stone County Courthouse, 108 East 4th St. Galena, MO 65656

May 18, 2017

9:00 a.m. – Barry County, 700 Main St. Cassville, MO 65625