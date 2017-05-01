Missouri flooding damages churches, calls DR to action

VAN BUREN – Every corner of the state is water logged, as floods climb banks, close roads and wash over entire towns, leaving Missouri Baptists wet, but ready to help their communities dry out.

With some parts of the state seeing rain for four or five straight days and clocking more than a foot of precipitation over the weekend, Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency April 29. The Mississippi River was expected to reach 16 ½ feet above flood stage near Cape Girardeau, within six inches of the all-time record. The Meramec River near St. Louis was expected to approach record levels reached less than 18 months ago. Several rivers are still rising as various flood gates upstream open. Since April 29, authorities have conducted nearly 100 evacuations and more than 30 rescues. The Associated Press reports three people have lost their lives.

A Missouri Department of Transportation road closure map was nearly solid with red dots across the state showing road closures, but it is the southern half along and below I-44 that has borne the brunt of the flooding.

First Baptist Church in Van Buren, 25 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff, is totally underwater. The building sits just a couple hundred yards from the banks of the Current River, although the waters now creep up to the roof line. The previous record flood there was 29 feet; this flood has reached beyond 40 feet. Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens says 100-150 homes and about 30 businesses in Van Buren have been impacted by floodwater and the city is under a curfew from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers including chaplains, assessors, and mass care workers across the state have been put on standby for a response once the waters recede, but two recovery teams have already been called for in Neosho. Volunteers should be in contact with Dwain Carter’s office to advise of availability, and wait to be deployed from there.

John Yeats, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention, issued an immediate call to support DR efforts and pray for flood victims.

“I’m writing to ask you to support Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief efforts in the wake of significant flooding across southern Missouri,” he said. “Further, we are learning that a number of Missouri Baptist churches are under water. I am in contact with the pastors of these churches, and am seeking to reach out to more of our local churches that need our help.

“Please pray for the victims of the flooding, many of whom need to hear the gospel. Also, pray for Dwain and our volunteers. If you can volunteer to be part of a relief team, visit Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief on Facebook to learn more, or visit the MBC DR webpages.

“Equally important, I urge you to give generously to the disaster relief effort. Click here to give online. Or send your check to the Missouri Baptist Convention and designate it ‘Disaster Relief.’”

The MBC also just introduced a new text-to-give feature, where donors may give from a smart phone or other mobile device. Just text “Give” to 573.433.8286 and follow the prompts.

“You may also want to give a ‘Disaster Relief’ designated gift through your local church,” Yeats said. “The 1,800 MBC churches serve together to transform lives and communities with the gospel through vital ministries like MBC Disaster Relief. Your church would then forward your gift, and gifts from other church members, to the MBC.

“Please PRAY, GO if you’re able, and GIVE generously to the work of Missouri Baptists as we minister to victims in southern Missouri. Thanks for supporting our DR efforts.”