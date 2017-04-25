Family makes disciples across three generations

ELDON – Often, it is a blessing when a pastor’s son joins the ministry. The blessing may have been tripled for a recent revival service at Aurora Springs Baptist here.

Tim Smith’s s father Bill Smith joined son Tim and grandson Caleb Smith, current co-pastors of Aurora Springs Baptist Church, in a post-Easter revival service series. Each man took a night to preach during the revival, beginning with Tim, then Bill, then Caleb.

All preached from John 20 or 21. Tim preached on the theme of Jesus appearing to the disciples; they were fearful, but the fearful were strengthened. Bill preached on Thomas doubting and how the skeptics are convinced. Caleb preached on Jesus serving the disciples breakfast, as the deserters became devoted.

“We had a Sunday early last fall when we knew Dad would be over. All three of us shared the sermon time. It was supposed to be 10 minutes each. That was received well, and the people seemed to be blessed by it. We decided to do three separate messages in a revival setting,” Tim said explaining the idea.

None of the three know of any three generation revival services being conducted.

“It’s a great blessing,” Tim said of the tri-generational preaching.

“It’s been a good experience for me. It was kind of unique. Perhaps we will do this again in the future,” Bill said.

“It’s been a great blessing for the spiritual legacy of the family and an example of God’s faithfulness working in three generations serving him faithfully,” Caleb said.

“It’s one of the highlights in my ministry,” Bill said. The Lord showed up every night.”

“Each generation has something to offer and showcase. God can use anyone regardless of the stage of life they are in,” Caleb said.

“The people responded well. It’s been a joy,” Bill said.

“I’m pleased and grateful to God for what he has done. We hope to be an encouragement to others,” Caleb said.

Bill has pastored two churches, one for three years and one for 51 years. He is retired and lives in Winchester, Illinois, and still does supply preaching. Tim has pastored since 1984, and has been at Aurora Springs for three years. Caleb has been pastoring for four years, but was in youth ministry and an interim before that. He joined Tim as co-pastor at Aurora Springs last September after the issue was put to church prayer. Caleb conducts the mid-week worship.

“A lot of ministry is presence. He is married, with young children. A father and son offer different aspects in the community,” Tim said.

Bill graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange College when it was a two year school. Caleb graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tim also attended HLG and lived on campus but received an AA from a junior college. Tim currently serves as an HLGU board trustee.

“That work there (at HLG) had a huge impact on our lives,” Tim said.