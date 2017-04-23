Ashland Baptist sponsors ‘Run the Good Race’

ASHLAND – For its fourth year, Ashland Baptist Church here is sponsoring a “Run the Good Race,” and some of the proceeds will benefit mission work May 20.

“Run the Good Race” will be a 5k run/walk and a 10k run. The United States American Track and Field certifies the runs.

“A certified race lets competitive runners use their times to enter other races,” Goodsell said.

Pastor Matt Goodsell said the proceeds will benefit ministry. In the past, some of the funds were raised for the local YMCA and the PTA.

Part of the proceeds going to the church has been used to kick off Awanas and renovate the children and youth area of the church.

Last year, Goodsell said there were 100-120 runners participating, and is expecting a lot more this year.

“We’re hoping for 200 runners and walkers this year,” Goodsell said. “It’s not just about a race, we want to have a presence in the community. We’ll have a DJ and music. We recognize our sponsors and pray before the race. We have a table with tracts and there is some personal evangelism.”

The race, which is based on the 2 Tim 4:7, will start and end at the parking lot of Ashland Baptist. The start time is 7:30 and the race will be held rain or shine.

In the past, one of the pace cars has been a Chevrolet Corvette replica of an Indianapolis race pace car.

Participants will get t-shirts and winners will get other awards.

For more information on the race, click on the links at ashlandbaptist.org.