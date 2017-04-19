CP 4.07 percent ahead

NASHVILLE (BP) – Year-to-date contributions to Southern Baptist Convention national and international missions and ministries received by the SBC Executive Committee are 4.07 percent above the year-to-date SBC Cooperative Program Allocation Budget projection. And they are 0.97 percent below contributions received during the same time frame last year.

The year-to-date total represents money received by the Executive Committee by the close of the last business day of March and includes receipts from state conventions, churches and individuals for distribution according to the 2016-17 SBC Cooperative Program Allocation Budget.

The $98,348,238.34 received by the EC for the first six months of the fiscal year, October 1 through March 31, for distribution through the Cooperative Program Allocation Budget represents 104.07 percent of the $94,500,000.00 year-to-date budgeted projection to support Southern Baptist ministries globally and across North America. The total is $967,597.75 or 0.97 percent less than the $99,315,836.09 received through the end of March 2016.

Designated giving of $115.081,792.04 for the same year-to-date period is 10.87 percent, or $14,041,006.13, below the $129,122,798.17 received at this point last year. This total includes only those gifts received and distributed by the EC and does not reflect designated gifts contributed directly to SBC entities. Designated contributions include the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions, Southern Baptist Global Hunger Relief and other special gifts.

March’s CP allocation receipts for SBC work totaled $15,772,316.53. Designated gifts received last month amounted to $27,134,448.95.