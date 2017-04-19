Children’s Home offers ways to serve kids

BRIDGETON – Foster Care through Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) provides a temporary home for children who are unable to live in their biological parent’s home. Foster parents provide a safe home and place for children to heal until they are either reunited with their birth family or an adoptive home is found.

Family Foster Care Parents provide care for children with mild-to-moderate behavioral/emotional needs. MBCH Children and Family Ministries (MBCH CFM) works as a community partner with the State and other private agencies to recruit, train and approve for licensure families that will serve children who have been removed from their family of origin.

Respite Foster Care Parents provide temporary short-term care for children in their homes.

For more information, go to mbch.org or contact MBCH at 1-800-264-6224.