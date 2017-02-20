Random ruminations from a traveling editor

A Missouri Senate bill that guarantees privacy for children and women while protecting them from possible perverts has been introduced by Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar. “All school restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms accessible for use by multiple students shall be designated for and used by male or female students only,” the bill states. It also provides transgendered students with access to single stall restrooms, unisex restrooms or controlled use of faculty restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms.

The issue of transgendered students sharing restrooms, locker rooms and showers with students of the opposite biological sex has intensified in recent months in several states. North Carolina recently passed a similar law, one that resulted in protests and some economic boycotts. The NBA pulled its all star game out of the state as did the NCAA with seven of its championship events. More recently the NFL has threaten not to allow any more Super Bowls in Texas if a Senate bill – similar to Missouri’s – passes. The NFL called the bill “discriminatory,” NFL critics in Texas said the league should address its declining attendance rather than engage in politics and political correctness.

It is not known if – and when – Emery’s bill will get a hearing and vote. Thus far the Republican leadership has not shown much appetite for addressing such moral issues, primarily focusing on economic matters like Right-to-Work and Paycheck Protection. By the way, Emery is a member of First Baptist Church, Lamar.

* * *

The Southeast Missourian newspaper reported recently that the number of children needing foster homes has risen dramatically. Sheena Greitens, the wife of Gov. Eric Greitens, has said she wants to make foster care and adoption a priority during her term as Missouri’s First Lady. I told members of the governor’s staff that, when they are ready to act in making foster placement and adoption easier, Missouri Southern Baptists will enthusiastically support that effort.

* * *

Religious freedom and immigration are the most important issues that government should address, according to a recent survey of evangelical leaders by the National Association of Evangelicals. Some 63 percent of those responding said religious freedom was the top issue for government to address. Forty-six percent said immigration should be the top priority.

* * *

The chart below has been making the rounds on Facebook for sometime and it reminds us about God’s plan – verses the secularist plan – for how marriage should be between a man and a woman.