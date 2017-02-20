Baptist Builders tap new leader

MARSHALL – Mike Hibbard, a long-time volunteer in Missouri’s Disaster Relief and Baptist Builders programs, is taking over the reins of the construction ministry.

Leighton Clemons, a layman from Independence, is “retiring” from the leadership role, but will continue to be involved as a volunteer.

“I can’t do what Leighton has done,” Hibbard said, “but I hope to continue to get the information out there about Baptist Builders. People simply don’t know about it.”

Baptist Builders offers a simple way to help churches with construction projects while being good stewards: a church provides the materials, and Baptist Builders provides the expert labor at zero cost. It may be a little bit more time-consuming than paying a contractor, but it is substantially cheaper. Volunteers pay their own expenses, use their own tools and even carry their own insurance. Baptist Builders was formerly a ministry organized through the Home Mission Board, which became the North American Mission Board (NAMB). NAMB turned the ministry over to individual state conventions several years ago.

“I’d love to be able to build on our network and organization and help people figure out how they can fit in,” Hibbard said.

Clemons, for example is a master electrician and Hibbard brings plumbing experience to the table. However, volunteers need not have formal training or certifications to volutneer; they just need a willing spirit.

Hibbard also said he hopes to see more integration between Baptist Builders and Disaster Relief. He said that there is a huge opprotunity to help strategically rebuild after a disaster strikes and the immediate, emergency needs have passed.

For more information about Baptist Builders, contact Dwain Carter at the Missouri Baptist Convention at 1-800-736-6227 or go to www.mobaptist.org/ dr/baptist-builders/ .