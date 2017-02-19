HLGU combats nationwide teacher shortage

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Master of Science in Education (MSE) degree offers a teaching certification program that can be completed online in two years or less.

Despite a nationwide teacher shortage, “Our program is really helping local schools get certified teachers.” said Dr. Jill Arnold, director of graduate and online programs.

“The online MSE Program at Hannibal-LaGrange University and its initial certification program allowed me to leave a job I tolerated for a career I love,” said Zach Short, now a language arts teacher at Knox County R-1 in Edina, MO. “The classes are structured to make learning accessible to any person wanting to experience the joy of being an educator, regardless of their work and life schedule.”

“The program is a wonderful way for people with a bachelor’s degree to become certified to teach in a very short amount of time. Since the program is entirely online,” Dr. Arnold explained, “students can be anywhere while receiving their certification to teach.”

“The online program is convenient, the faculty is beyond helpful, and despite the lack of a classroom element, you still develop relationships with your classmates through collaborative work,” said Matt Weber, a recent graduate of the MSE certification program who now teaches at Atlanta C-3 in Atlanta, MO. “I am so thankful and grateful to have gone through this program, and because of it, I am a better educator today!”

The teaching and learning track with initial certification in the Master of Science in Education Program at HLGU, emphasizes elements of effective curriculum development and evaluation to enhance student learning for the beginning teacher.

“In 18 months I completely changed my career and life path thanks to HLGU,” said Short. “While teacher numbers may be dropping, students are still showing up in search of people willing to make an impact on their lives. HLGU has the ability to put caring individuals in a position to change the future by teaching and inspiring the next generation of learners.”

To meet teacher certification requirements in their area of study, each student’s plans of study will be developed on a case by case basis.

For more information about HLGU’s MSE Program and the teaching and learning track with initial certification, contact Dr. Arnold at 573-629-3103, or via email at jarnold@hlg.edu. Visit the website at hlg.edu.