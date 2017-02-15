Conference to feature special events

SPRINGFIELD – In addition to a large slate of speakers, musicians, and special guests, the Great Commission Conference Feb. 23-25 features multiple special events.

The Making Disciples group is providing a dinner for the Fellowship of Missouri Baptist Evangelists and their guests on Friday evening at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, which is hosting the GCC.

“We are grateful for the ongoing work of the FMBE and the evangelists who are faithfully serving all across Missouri,” said Matt Kearns, MBC Making Disciples Catalyst. “These are men and women who represent a biblical commitment to the priority and importance of living and declaring the Good News. We are honored to partner with them and provide this token of our appreciation for their work.”

In partnership with the Missouri WMU, there also is a “Women’s Ministry Luncheon” at Ridgecrest in the Fellowship Center. The luncheon is provided free to women who are GCC registrants. Special guest, Kathy Litton, addresses this group during the luncheon.

“Kathy is a long-time friend and will bring a word of encouragement and challenge to women engaged in all aspects of ministry in Missouri,” Kearns shared. “We are thrilled to work with the Missouri WMU in this effort and look forward to greater partnership in the future.”

The Making Disciples group also is providing breakfast for all Missouri Directors of Missions and their guests on Friday at Ridgecrest.

Two additional “special events” come closer to the end of the conference. On Saturday, Greg Stier keynotes the closing session of the GCC. In addition, he is speaking at a youth leader training event. This training is held in the chapel and the fellowship center from 3:30-6:00 p.m. on Saturday and also includes an opportunity for students to connect with MBC collegiate campus missionaries from the Springfield area.

“Greg is one of the greatest evangelism trainers I know,” said Jason Walters, an MBC student ministry leader. “We are doubly blessed to have him speaking at the GCC and also providing this additional opportunity for training our next generation.”

The final “special event” includes a shift of venue from Ridgecrest Baptist Church to the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom in Springfield. The last two sessions of the GCC are designed specifically for collegiate student ministry leaders and MBC collegiate campus missionaries. They are joined by speakers Lance Crowell and Brian Key, worship leader Chris White, and guest illusionist Jared Hall.

“Again, we are hopeful that providing opportunities for a wider audience to participate in the GCC will lead to greater impact for this strategic event all across Missouri,” said Kearns.

The Great Commission Conference is funded through the faithful giving of Missouri Baptists through the Cooperative Program. To learn more about the conference or to register now, go online to mobaptist.org/gcc.