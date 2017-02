In this interview with Harold Hendrick, Greg Stier describes how he went from an almost unbelievably rough background to an amazing youth leader who has now shared the good news of Jesus face-to-face with 1,000,000 teens! Greg is a real life example that the living God can change, improve and make productive all of us. Greg is to be one of the outstanding leaders at the Great Commission Conference in Springfield February 23 – 25, 2017, find details at mobaptist.org

