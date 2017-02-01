Thousands of children to exemplify love Feb. 18

JEFFERSON CITY – Children in Missouri will unite with thousands of their peers across North America on Saturday, Feb. 18, as they share God’s love in their communities on Children’s Ministry Day (CMD). The one-day missions experience was created by Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) in 2008 for children 1st-6th grade, and will be celebrated this year during Focus on WMU Week, which is Feb. 13-19.

Focus on WMU Week is designed to help churches become acquainted, or reacquainted, with opportunities facilitated by the organization, one of which is CMD. Since its inception 10 years ago more than 170,000 people have participated in the annual event. This year’s theme is Love Your Neighbor, based on the scripture Luke 10:27.

“Children’s Ministry Day is inspiring to children and adults as they learn to reach out and share God’s love with others,” Teri Broeker, Missouri WMU Preschool/Children/Student Missions Consultant said. “This special day helps children learn to walk out their faith.”

Adults are encouraged to research needs in their community, and then develop a project that children in their church can participate in. Helpful resources for planning an event are available at wmu.com/cmd and include a PowerPoint, flyer, clip art, participation certificate and press release. A badge and t-shirt commemorating CMD can also be ordered from Lifeway.

Broeker said that CMD projects can be easy to implement, from feeding hungry people to visiting shut-ins. Other hands-on projects to consider are to assemble hygiene kits for disaster relief victims; sew blankets for a hospital or nursing facility; and clean a school classroom.

WMU is asking for prayer for this year’s annual CMD: prayer for the projects, children and leaders, and for the people who will receive the special ministry.

Broeker said the experience can be beneficial for all children in 1st-6th grade. Participation will help children learn about missions, pray for missions and actually do missions. For more information, Broeker can be contacted by email at tbroeker@marktwain.net or by phone at 573-478-3512 or 217-779-3396.

In addition to CMD, during Focus on WMU Week the organization hopes to inspire church members to become radically involved in God’s mission. WMU offers relevant mission-related discipleship materials for preschool through adults, which can be previewed online at www.wmu.com. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.