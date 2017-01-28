Pathway

Independent/Joshua Ball Eastern Kentucky resident Marlana VanHoose will perform at the presidential inaugural concert in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19. Last July, she wowed delegates at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Ashland Daily

Baptist headlines inaugural concert

By

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (BP) – A petite, young Kentucky Southern Baptist with a big voice will take perhaps her grandest stage yet when she performs at the presidential inaugural concert.

“Whoo! I’m excited,” said Marlana VanHoose, who is a member of Liberty Baptist Church near Paintsville.

At little more than 4-feet-tall, VanHoose has led tens of thousands of sports fans at lots of venues in singing the national anthem since she first appeared center court at a University of Kentucky women’s basketball game in 2012. Her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” received thunderous applause from delegates at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July.

VanHoose, 21, planned to switch things up a bit for the concert on Jan. 19 by singing “America the Beautiful.” Her stage this time will be the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Her a

“My big dream is to travel all over the world and inspire people and encourage people and lead them to Jesus,” VanHoose said, “because people need help.”

