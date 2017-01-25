Governing Documents Listening Session

JEFFERSON CITY – As announced at the 2016 Annual Meeting of the Missouri Baptist Convention, the Committee on Continuing Review is charged with making minor changes to the documents that were presented. They also want to hear from you. They are hosting a listening session at 8 a.m., prior to the Friday, Feb. 24, session of the Great Commission Conference in Springfield at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Room 140. After reading the documents online at MoBaptist.org/executive-office/proposed-documents/, you are invited to share any questions or concerns with the committee.

When? 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24

Where? Springfield, Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Room 140

More Info: MoBaptist.org/executive-office/proposed-documents/

