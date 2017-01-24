Lankford, ‘Transformation talks’ prepare for ministry in every sphere

SPRINGFIELD – A Baptist youth leader turned United States Senator and a series of “Transformation Talks” will equip Missouri Baptists to develop leaders, make disciples and multiply churches in the face of an ever changing cultural landscape during the Great Commission Conference at Ridgecrest Baptist Church here Feb. 23-25.

Matt Kearns, making disciples catalyst for the Missouri Baptist Convention, said that the Transformation Talks will address issues such as racial reconciliation, adoption/foster care, human trafficking, the refugee situation, etc. He said his hope is that Missouri Baptists are better equipped to live out their faith “across all spheres, everywhere God sends us,” in order to bring transformation to lives and communities with the gospel.

In addition to the Transformation Talks, James Lankford, a strong conservative and leader committed to God, family and the Constitution, will address cultural issues. He was first elected as a U.S. Representative from the state of Oklahoma in 2010, and moved to the Senate in 2014. Prior to Congress, Lankford served as director of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma’s Falls Creek youth camp from 1996 to 2009, the largest youth camp in the United States