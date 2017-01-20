HLGU reduces tuition for online master’s degree

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University is pleased to announce reduced tuition for its Master of Arts in Leadership degree.

“We have reduced our MAL program to be $385 per credit hour. This new per credit hour rate is a savings of over $1900,” stated Dr. Jill Arnold, graduate and online division director. Additional online charges include lab and technology fees.

HLGU’s Master of Arts in Leadership (MAL) program is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Missouri Department of Higher Education. This in-high-demand degree can be completed entirely online in just one year. Students are able to choose between two tracks, business management and Christian ministry.

“We love this program because it lets our students all over the world, all over the state, and in many different states, enjoy getting a master of leadership degree,” stated Arnold.

HLGU’s MAL business management track is geared toward anyone desiring to further their education and their career in the area of leadership.

“This is a versatile degree,” stated Dr. Miles Mullin, vice president for academic administration. “It is perfect for those who already have a degree in business but feel the need to hone their leadership skills, as well as those who do not have a business degree but now find themselves in position of leadership.”

HLGU’s MAL Christian ministry track has been designed to meet the growing need of ministry leaders seeking specialized training in the area of Christian discipleship. Courses provide students with an excellent understanding of biblical leadership principles while also teaching about the business aspects of running a church and keeping the doors open. This program is well-suited for associate pastors, discipleship pastors, small group pastors, and Christian education pastors.

“Leadership is discussed much in our society today, yet there is a dearth of well-equipped servant leaders that help others reach their maximum potential.” Mullin elaborated, “While some individuals possess interpersonal skills that lend themselves to leadership, leadership skills can be learned and can be enhanced which is the purpose of this program.”

Spring classes begin in January 2017, and financial aid is available to students. For more information on the program, please contact Dr. Jill Arnold at 573-629-3103, or via email at jarnold@hlg.edu.