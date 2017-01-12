Who can solve nation’s challenges?

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— America’s got problems and needs to talk.

But few Americans agree on who can best lead a conversation about the nation’s woes, according to a new report from Nashville-based LifeWay Research.

Less than a quarter (23 percent) would turn to the office of the U.S. president. About 1 in 10 would turn to the nation’s preachers (11 percent) or to college professors (10 percent).

“Almost no one would ask a musician or pro athlete,” says Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research, “even though they often try to start public conversations.

Members of the media (8 percent) faired slightly better than business leaders (7 percent) or members of Congress (6 percent).

The most common response: “None of these” (33 percent).

Overall, the survey reflects the reality that Americans are fractured and divided, says McConnell. Few leaders can draw a wide, diverse audience.

“There’s a vacuum of public leadership in America,” says McConnell. “We know we have problems and that we should talk about them. But there’s no one who can bring us all together.”