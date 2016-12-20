MBC prayer support materials available for 2017

JEFFERSON CITY – Churches can pray for missionaries they support through the Cooperative Program with the latest edition of the 52 Sundays prayer resources now available at mobaptist.org/52Sundays.

“52 Sundays” provides resources for individuals and churches to pray each week in 2017 for a different missionary serving in Missouri, throughout North America, and around the world.

Resources include:

PowerPoint slides for use in church services that include information on 52 different missionaries your church supports through the Cooperative Program.

Corresponding text files for each PowerPoint slide, so missionary information can be shared.

Bible-based devotional thoughts for each Sunday that are focused on missions, discipleship, stewardship and more.

“52 Sundays” is produced by the Southern Baptist Stewardship Development Association (SDA) in cooperation with the SBC Executive Committee, the International Mission Board (IMB), the North American Mission Board (NAMB) and the 42 state Baptist conventions.

Look for information on Missouri Baptist missionaries each month.