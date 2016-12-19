SBU football sets 28 records in historic season

BOLIVAR (SBU) – The Southwest Baptist University football team set 28 different school records during their historic 2016 season. Alongside the 28 records, the Bearcats captured their first ever conference championship, first ever AFCA National Ranking, D2Football.com National Ranking, NCAA Super Region 4 Ranking, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the first time in program history.

Junior running back Bubba Jenkins led the way for the Bearcats setting 6 records during the season, while senior punter Austin Molitor set four different records. As a team, SBU set or extended 13 different team records, with 9 records coming on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bearcats ended the season with 10 wins, including 7 conference wins. They had a record 6,047 total offensive yards, a record of 505 offensive points scored, a record of 2,661 rushing yards, a record of 32 rushing touchdowns. They also set a record of the fewest fumbles within a season.