Dent, Phelps Associations train for new ministries

ROLLA — Learning to lead a small group is an essential skill needed to start a new ministry or enhance a current one. Recently 38 individuals from various churches excitedly discussed what they had learned at a recent Bible study and Sunday school training provided by the Dent and Phelps County Baptist Associations and held at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Rolla.

Mark Donnell, former Sunday School Specialist at Missouri Baptist Convention and currently pastor of First Baptist Church in Montgomery City, led these church leaders instructing them on the how-tos of guiding small groups. Each attendee was coached in the roles of pastor, teacher, and shepherd that are crucial for leading any ministry or Bible study class.

At a reception after the training many of these inspired leaders eagerly shared with one another that they were going back to their churches to make positive changes in their current ministries. Other motivated trail-blazers specified that they were planning to start new Bible study classes, mission education groups, and age-level ministries. Each attendee received a free booklet, Three Roles for Guiding Small Groups, provided by their associations.

DOM Jim Chilton stated, “Training is essential if we are to teach the gospel effectively. I’m excited about this workshop and those who attended for we never get to old to learn something new that encourages us to improve our own relationship with God and expand our ministries. I’m looking forward to seeing fruit in the churches whose members participated.”