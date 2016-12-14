SBU’s Caddy shares hope in newly released book

BOLIVAR – Kurt Caddy’s new book, Keep Hope Alive, is hot off the press and already bringing hope to many.

Keep Hope Alive is a fully-illustrated children’s book designed to reach Native American youth, particularly those of the Lakota tribe in South Dakota. Caddy, director of university ministries at Southwest Baptist University, wrote the book using a storyline that is common to many Native American tribes, but with biblical themes woven throughout. The story traces a young mouse who overcomes adversity by placing its hope in the Creator’s plan.

Caddy, who has ministered to Native American groups for the better part of a decade, wrote the book to inspire hope in communities that often feel hopeless. Since its publication, Caddy has seen the work not only impact children, but struggling adults as well.

“People are buying the book for adults they know who are having a difficult time,” Caddy said.

“The themes of endurance, hope, identity and transformation seems to be resonating with adults as well as children!”

Caddy’s hope is that the book continues to lead people to the true hope. Keep Hope Alive, along with other of Caddy’s artwork, is available to view and purchase at 4windsart.com.